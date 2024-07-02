J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $192.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.38.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $11,513,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.