Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VMO remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 112,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

