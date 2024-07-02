Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock remained flat at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

