Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 31st total of 2,066,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

HULCF remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hulic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

