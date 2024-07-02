HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 19,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 160,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HLVX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,898 shares of company stock valued at $369,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

