HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $141,590.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.07 or 1.00019238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00075969 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048317 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,692.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.