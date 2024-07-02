Head-To-Head Analysis: Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) vs. Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Parsons has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 0.49% 11.27% 5.33% Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Parsons and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Parsons and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 1 8 1 3.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Brand Engagement Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $5.80 billion 2.03 $161.15 million $0.18 445.56 Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

Parsons beats Brand Engagement Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

