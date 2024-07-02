GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.