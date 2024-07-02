Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:GOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 802,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.
