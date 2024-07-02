Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

Georg Fischer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.