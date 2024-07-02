Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.12 on July 25th

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 693.09 ($8.77) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.39). The company has a market cap of £254.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4,117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 673 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.56.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
