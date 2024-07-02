Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.12 on July 25th

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 693.09 ($8.77) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.39). The company has a market cap of £254.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4,117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 673 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.56.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

