Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Down 4.2%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.11. 78,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 208,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.