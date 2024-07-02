Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,320. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

