F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XFIX stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

