Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,891. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

