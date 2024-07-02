Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,816 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.