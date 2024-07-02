Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,326 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 281.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

