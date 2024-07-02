Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.52. The stock had a trading volume of 180,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,117. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

