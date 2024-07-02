Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

FNCL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,315. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

