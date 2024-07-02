Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. 65,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

