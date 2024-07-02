Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 75,537 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 805.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

