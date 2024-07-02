Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,740.0 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $19.35 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.
About Evonik Industries
