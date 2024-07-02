Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $835,268.46 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $835,268.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00046035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,359,549 coins and its circulating supply is 78,357,504 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

