Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,373 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

SRE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. 1,875,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,829. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.