Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $14.66 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

