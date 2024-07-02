Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.17. 729,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

