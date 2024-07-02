Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.71. 820,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,916. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

