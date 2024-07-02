Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

