Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.