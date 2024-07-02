Craig Hallum Cuts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.38.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS opened at $60.40 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.