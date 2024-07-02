Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

