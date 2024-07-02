Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.81 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

