Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Cheer has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Cheer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Cheer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 12.57% of Cheer worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

