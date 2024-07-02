Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NYSE:CRL opened at $203.08 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

