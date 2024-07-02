Centrifuge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $726,576.97 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $726,576.97 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,650,823 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,615,172 with 495,130,817 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.51092956 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $741,925.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

