Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 202,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
