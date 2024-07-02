Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 6,903 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,829,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,837,402. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

