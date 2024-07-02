Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,181. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

