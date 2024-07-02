Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.29 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,789,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $196.41. 554,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,007. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average of $221.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

