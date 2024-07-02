Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 940,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,966,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,714,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,632,000 after buying an additional 63,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 118,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,439. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

