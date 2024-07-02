Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 9,525,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,463,414. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

