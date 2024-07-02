Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

