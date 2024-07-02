Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 255,019 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 158.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 125,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $959.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

