Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PCT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $959.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.89.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
