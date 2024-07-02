Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $250.00

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

