Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $13.40

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 12.0% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 864,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 337.5% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

