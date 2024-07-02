Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

