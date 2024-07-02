Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,526 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 115,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,746,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 779,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 2,091,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

