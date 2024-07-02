Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises 2.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.58% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILZ. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,028. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

