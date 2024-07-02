Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

VZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,406,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906,861. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

