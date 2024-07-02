BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 316.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,309 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 170,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

